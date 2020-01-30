Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Planning group votes in officers, hears plan for sidewalk repair, tree replacement on Main Avenue

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/2/2020 at 2:16pm



The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted in its 2020 officers and discussed items including repairs in downtown Fallbrook at its Jan. 20 meeting.

The meeting was opened with a moment of silence for Planning Group Chairman Jim Russell, who died Jan. 17.

Planning group members unanimously voted to make Jack Wood the group’s chairman for 2020. Group members also unanimously elected Eileen Delaney as first vice chair, Roy Moosa as second vice chair and Jerry Kalman as secretary.

Michael Aguilar from the San Diego County Department of Public Works was at the meeting to get community input...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/04/2020 14:54