Planning group votes in officers, hears plan for sidewalk repair, tree replacement on Main Avenue

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted in its 2020 officers and discussed items including repairs in downtown Fallbrook at its Jan. 20 meeting.

The meeting was opened with a moment of silence for Planning Group Chairman Jim Russell, who died Jan. 17.

Planning group members unanimously voted to make Jack Wood the group’s chairman for 2020. Group members also unanimously elected Eileen Delaney as first vice chair, Roy Moosa as second vice chair and Jerry Kalman as secretary.

Michael Aguilar from the San Diego County Department of Public Works was at the meeting to get community input...