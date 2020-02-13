Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Plans underway for Arts in the Park, April 26

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/12/2020 at 4:08am

The new board of directors of Rally for Children includes, from left, Lee Johnson, membership; Judi Groth-Sanacore, vice president; Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, ways and means; Pat Dales, secretary; Colleen Jackson, community projects; BJ Maus, philanthropy; and Louise Small, president. Not pictured, Robin Parker, treasurer; Marcy Pesceone, vice president; Brenda Carden, ways & means; and Diane Goodrich, community projects.

FALLBROOK – The new board of directors of Rally for Children announces that this year's Arts in the Park event will be held Sunday, April 26, at Live Oak Park. Rally for Children recently donated $13,000 to fund several nonprofit groups providing programs and projects to children in the local community.

For membership information, donations or to volunteer at Arts in the Park, visit www.rallyforchildren.org.

Submitted by Rally for Children.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.






 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/12/2020 18:22