Plans underway for Arts in the Park, April 26

The new board of directors of Rally for Children includes, from left, Lee Johnson, membership; Judi Groth-Sanacore, vice president; Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, ways and means; Pat Dales, secretary; Colleen Jackson, community projects; BJ Maus, philanthropy; and Louise Small, president. Not pictured, Robin Parker, treasurer; Marcy Pesceone, vice president; Brenda Carden, ways & means; and Diane Goodrich, community projects.

FALLBROOK – The new board of directors of Rally for Children announces that this year's Arts in the Park event will be held Sunday, April 26, at Live Oak Park. Rally for Children recently donated $13,000 to fund several nonprofit groups providing programs and projects to children in the local community.

For membership information, donations or to volunteer at Arts in the Park, visit www.rallyforchildren.org.

Submitted by Rally for Children.

...