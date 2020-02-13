Plans underway for Arts in the Park, April 26
FALLBROOK – The new board of directors of Rally for Children announces that this year's Arts in the Park event will be held Sunday, April 26, at Live Oak Park. Rally for Children recently donated $13,000 to fund several nonprofit groups providing programs and projects to children in the local community.
For membership information, donations or to volunteer at Arts in the Park, visit www.rallyforchildren.org.
Submitted by Rally for Children....
