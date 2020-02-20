Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Flores takes over as Warriors' gymnastics coach

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 11:09am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

New Fallbrook High School gymnastics coach Haley Flores, center, prepares her team for the 2020 team during a high beam practice, Feb. 17.

Last year Haley Flores was the captain for Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team. This year Flores will be the Warriors' coach.

"I'm just really excited," Flores said. "I just want to be a part of the community and a good role model."

Flores, who attended Frazier Elementary School and Potter Junior High School before her years as a Fallbrook High School student, began competing with the Fallbrook Gymnastics Club when she was five. She continued with the Fallbrook Gymnastics Club until she was 17 before joining the high school team for her senior year. Flores was a level 6 gymnast during t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/23/2020 00:48