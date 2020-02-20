Flores takes over as Warriors' gymnastics coach

New Fallbrook High School gymnastics coach Haley Flores, center, prepares her team for the 2020 team during a high beam practice, Feb. 17.

Last year Haley Flores was the captain for Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team. This year Flores will be the Warriors' coach.

"I'm just really excited," Flores said. "I just want to be a part of the community and a good role model."

Flores, who attended Frazier Elementary School and Potter Junior High School before her years as a Fallbrook High School student, began competing with the Fallbrook Gymnastics Club when she was five. She continued with the Fallbrook Gymnastics Club until she was 17 before joining the high school team for her senior year. Flores was a level 6 gymnast during t...