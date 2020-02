Longtime resident Doris Eikmeier died Sunday, Feb. 16. She was born in Chicago in 1925. She and her family moved to Fallbrook in January 1973, from Torrance.

Doris and husband Ralph, who died in 2005, of 54 years, were active with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, square dancing, golf, RVing and many other community activities.

She leaves behind their five children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.