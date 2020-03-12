1 injured in Rainbow hit-and-run
Last updated 3/18/2020 at 12:58pm
RAINBOW (CNS) - Authorities today were searching for a motorist who fled from a two-vehicle crash near a Rainbow intersection, leaving the other driver severely injured and trapped in his vehicle.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, east of Interstate 15, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
Firefighters responded to the scene and had to take the door off of one of the vehicles to rescue its driver, a man whose age was not immediately available, said North County Fire Protection spokesman John Choi.
The victim was taken...
