Issa advances to runoff in California House race
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:27pm
Julie Watson
Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, a relentless critic of former President Barack Obama who retired from his increasingly Democratic district two years ago, took a step toward returning to Congress by advancing Wednesday, March 11, to a runoff in one of Southern California's last conservative bastions.
Issa, 66, will face off in November against 31-year-old Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who nearly pulled a major upset two years ago when he came within 3 percentage points of defeating Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter while the lawmaker was under indictment on corruption charges. Hunter...
