Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Applications open late Friday for San Diego small business relief fund

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 11:44am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the city's Small Business Relief Fund starting at 5 p.m. today.

The $6.1 million fund provides grants and micro-loans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to help local small businesses retain employees and stay afloat amid various federal, state and local public health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the economic relief package last week, which has since increased from an initial $4 million announced by the city to $6.1 million.

The program is open to businesses that can show they have sustained economic hardship due to COVID-19, have a city business license and have been in operation for at least six months, Faulconer said in an announcement earlier this week.

Business with more than 100 employees, nonprofits and home-based businesses are among those ineligible for the fund.

Applications will be posted at 5 p.m. at https://www.sandiego.gov, according to city officials.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 22:11