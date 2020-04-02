On the front lines with TVH

Temecula Valley Hospital emergency room Physician Assistant Greg Davidson prepares to enter a triage tent setup outside the emergency department where COVID-19 screenings and tests are conducted. TVH staff working in the screening tent wear respirator helmets called a Controlled Air Purifying Respirator, or CAPR for short, to protect themselves against aerosolized and airborne particulates.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities, Valley News takes a look at how Temecula Valley Hospital is working behind the scenes to keep patients, caregivers and the community as a whole safe.

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo Temecula Valley Hospital registered nurses Jofel Del Mundo, left, and Jackie Simon, help tend to patients who may be showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus at a triage tent setup outside the emergency department where tests are conducted.

While TVH is fully operational in treating day-to-day patients, the hospital has changed some of their protocols in an effort to combat and respond to the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus. While at the front line response of the virus, staff at TVH are working hard and taking necessary precautions to keep the community they serve safe in these trying times.

This photo essay is a visual presentation of the Temecula Valley Hospital's response to the historic COVID-19 outbreak during a two-day period, March 25-26.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit http://www.myvalleynews.com.

Shane Gibson can be reached by email at sgibson@reedermedia.com.