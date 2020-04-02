On the front lines with TVH
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities, Valley News takes a look at how Temecula Valley Hospital is working behind the scenes to keep patients, caregivers and the community as a whole safe.
While TVH is fully operational in treating day-to-day patients, the hospital has changed some of their protocols in an effort to combat and respond to the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus. While at the front line response of the virus, staff at TVH are working hard and taking necessary precautions to keep the community they serve safe in these trying times.
This photo essay is a visual presentation of the Temecula Valley Hospital's response to the historic COVID-19 outbreak during a two-day period, March 25-26.
