UCSD Health using AI to identify pneumonia, helping COVID-19 analysis

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego Health radiologists and other physicians are now using artificial intelligence to rapidly analyze lung

imaging to detect for pneumonia -- including that impacting COVID-19 patients, the medical center announced today.

For most patients who have died of COVID-19, the ultimate cause of death was pneumonia, a condition in which inflammation and fluid buildup make it difficult to breathe. Severe pneumonia often requires lengthy hospital stays in intensive care units and assistance breathing with ventilators -- medical devices now in high demand in some cities gra...