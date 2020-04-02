Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

UCSD Health using AI to identify pneumonia, helping COVID-19 analysis

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2020 at 11:11am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego Health radiologists and other physicians are now using artificial intelligence to rapidly analyze lung

imaging to detect for pneumonia -- including that impacting COVID-19 patients, the medical center announced today.

For most patients who have died of COVID-19, the ultimate cause of death was pneumonia, a condition in which inflammation and fluid buildup make it difficult to breathe. Severe pneumonia often requires lengthy hospital stays in intensive care units and assistance breathing with ventilators -- medical devices now in high demand in some cities gra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/08/2020 03:38