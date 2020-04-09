Fifth District

We are in this fight together. While COVID-19 is the hidden enemy, we have seen the toll it’s taken upon our entire county. I mentioned this last week, but it’s just as true today.

The Coronavirus doesn’t just affect Republicans or Democrats. It doesn’t discriminate based on the color of your skin, or what language you speak. We must all come together to defeat this enemy.

While news continues to move by the hour, I wanted to provide you with an update of what we do know. The County of San Diego has extended its existing public health order indefinitely. The order was set to expire March 31 but will continue with the closures of nonessential businesses, including bars, restaurant dining areas, schools, gym and fitness centers.

Under the order, San Diegans may leave their homes for essential reasons, including buying food, picking up medications and exercising. While we understand these are drastic measures, it’s all done with safety in mind.

I also have partnered with Supervisor Gaspar and County Tax Collector Dan McAllister to send a letter to Gov. Newsom allowing a 60-day deadline extension for property tax payments. We haven’t heard back from the governor, so as of now, if you can pay your property taxes, pay them.

While the number of positive cases continues to rise, thankfully we aren’t seeing the same rate as many other places. Social distancing is the key to defeating COVID-19. Stay safe, stay healthy and together we will get through this!