San Diego County Fair pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19

DEL MAR (CNS) - The 2020 San Diego County Fair was canceled this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a unanimous vote by the Del Mar fair board.

"The health and safety of our community takes precedence during this unprecedented time of crisis,'' Del Mar Fairgrounds CEO and general manager Tim Fennell said. "The San Diego County Fair is a beloved family tradition for more than 1.5 million San Diegans each year, as well as a source of livelihood for numerous individuals and businesses. Yet with the continued impacts of COVID-19, postponing this year's fair is the right thing to do.''

A statement from the fair's organizers indicated that Gov. Gavin Newsom's news conference Tuesday played a major role in the fair's

cancellation, as "mass gatherings are not likely to be allowed for the foreseeable future.''

The annual fair had been set to take place from June 5 through July 5 under the "Heroes, Unite!'' superhero theme.

"The Fair's theme couldn't be more relevant,'' the statement read, paying tribute to medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. "Now, more than ever, we're acutely aware that some of our very greatest heroes walk among us.''

The "Heroes, Unite!'' theme will be carried over to the 2021 fair.