Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — High winds, hail and thunderstorms pounded parts of the Deep South on Sunday as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding across a region still reeling from a deadly storm outbreak a week earlier.

Tornado watches ranged across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi into Alabama and Georgia on Sunday night. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity during the day, according to www.poweroutage.us.

It was the second Sunday in a row that the South was hit with severe weather.

Flash flood warnings were in effect around the region, t...