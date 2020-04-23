Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pelosi, top House progressive give Biden twin endorsements

 
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 9:40am

Joe Biden

BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden renewed his party unification efforts Monday with bookend endorsements from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the leader of the House progressive caucus that sometimes battles the speaker from the left.

The twin announcements from Pelosi and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal highlight Biden's effort to avoid a repeat of the 2016 presidential election, when tensions between establishment Democrats and the party's progressive flank hobbled Hillary Clinton in her loss to President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, a longtime frie...



