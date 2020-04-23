Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing

 
Last updated 4/26/2020 at 3:19pm



ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — With limited supplies of coronavirus tests available, the Pentagon is focusing first on testing those performing duties deemed most vital to national security. Atop the list are the men and women who operate the nation's nuclear forces, some counterterrorism forces, and the crew of a soon-to-deploy aircraft carrier.

Defense leaders hope to increase testing from the current rate of about 7,000 a day to 60,000 by June. This will enable them to test those showing symptoms as well as those who do not.

