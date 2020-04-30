Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Americans receive letter from Trump explaining stimulus checks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/1/2020 at 12:50am



Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

The White House is sending out letters to Americans, signed by President Donald Trump, explaining the COVID-19 economic impact payments, sometimes referred to as stimulus checks, which are being sent out as part of the $2.4 trillion economic relief package.

The emergency relief bill, called the CARES Act, requires a notification to be sent out to aid recipients informing them of some payment details.

“Such notice shall indicate the method by which such payment was made, the amount of such payment and a phone number for the appropriate point of contact at the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/01/2020 03:08