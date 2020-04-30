Americans receive letter from Trump explaining stimulus checks

Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

The White House is sending out letters to Americans, signed by President Donald Trump, explaining the COVID-19 economic impact payments, sometimes referred to as stimulus checks, which are being sent out as part of the $2.4 trillion economic relief package.

The emergency relief bill, called the CARES Act, requires a notification to be sent out to aid recipients informing them of some payment details.

“Such notice shall indicate the method by which such payment was made, the amount of such payment and a phone number for the appropriate point of contact at the...