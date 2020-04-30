'Murder Hornets,' with sting that can kill, land in US

NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The world's largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the "Murder Hornet" with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out.

The giant Asian insect, with a sting that could be fatal to some people, is just now starting to emerge from winter hibernation.

"They're like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face," said Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at Washington State University.

"It's a shockingly large hornet," said Todd Murray, a WSU Extensi...