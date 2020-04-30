The US reopening is coming, but 'normal' is still a ways off
Last updated 5/1/2020 at 1:21am
Sarah Dilorenzo
The Associated Press
Everyone wants to know: When, oh when, will it go back to normal?
As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning. But plans emerging in many states indicate that "normal" is still a long way off.
White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx said social distancing will be with Americans through the summer. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned of a "different way of life" until there is a widely available vaccine – maybe n...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)