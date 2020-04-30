The US reopening is coming, but 'normal' is still a ways off

In this April 26, 2020, file photo, two young visitors wade in the surf in Huntington Beach. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as people knew it might be returning. But the plans emerging in many states indicate that "normal" is still a long way off. AP photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file photo

Sarah Dilorenzo

The Associated Press

Everyone wants to know: When, oh when, will it go back to normal?

As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning. But plans emerging in many states indicate that "normal" is still a long way off.

White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx said social distancing will be with Americans through the summer. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned of a "different way of life" until there is a widely available vaccine – maybe n...