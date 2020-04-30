California Bodies shows support for medical staff

Rosa and her team at Major Market load the platters of healthy food in Jeaneane Henson's car for delivery to medical staff.

FALLBROOK – Local business owner Jeaneane Henson held a fundraiser to support nurses and doctors who are caring for coronavirus patients. The members of her California Bodies fitness center donated over $1,000 within a couple of days for the cause.

The money was used to purchase healthy foods, i.e., fruit and veggie trays, lean meats and snacks from Major Market. Originally the food was intended for the medical staff at Tri City Hospital which pulled out at the last minute.

"So, we delivered it to a grateful UCSD Medical Hospital – Hillcrest staff who are fighting on the front lines at...