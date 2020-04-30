Heat wave expected to keep deserts and inland valleys hot all week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures could reach triple digits today in the San Diego County deserts, and the mercury will be on the rise all week throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be relatively mild west of the deserts today, but building high pressure will cause temperatures to rise throughout the county until Friday, forecasters said. By midweek, high temperatures could be 15-20 degrees above average in most areas, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Friday in the western valley...