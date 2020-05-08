Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good

 
Last updated 5/12/2020 at 10:10am

KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) - Office jobs are never going to be the same.

When workers around the world eventually return to their desks, they'll find many changes due to the pandemic. For a start, fewer people will go back to their offices as the coronavirus crisis makes working from home more accepted, health concerns linger and companies weigh up rent savings and productivity benefits.

For the rest, changes will begin with the commute as workers arrive in staggered shifts to avoid rush hour crowds. Staff might take turns working alternate days in the office to reduce crowd...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
