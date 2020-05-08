Campgrounds to reopen as region reports highest daily COVID-19 case numbers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials have reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, even as they announced the loosening of restrictions on several recreational activities.

The new cases announced Friday represent the highest daily case increase since the pandemic began, but it also coincides with the most daily tests the region has completed - 3,572.

These tests are still far below the county's recommended 5,200 daily tests to get a complete picture of the local pandemic, but are an improvement.

The county and its health care providers have completed more than 72,000 COVID-1...