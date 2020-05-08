County extends deadline for business personal property filing until June 1

Last updated 5/8/2020 at 12:05pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Clerk and Assessor Ernest Dronenburg extended the deadline for small businesses to report taxable

business personal property without incurring a penalty to June 1, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order earlier today.

California state law automatically applies a 10% penalty for those who file late, after May 7th. Newsom's Executive Order N-62-20 extends the filing deadline for business personal property statements Monday, June 1, helping businesses filing before then avoid the penalty.

"My office is working proactively to help taxpayers, and with th...