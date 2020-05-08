San Diego County average gas price unchanged

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged today at $2.797, following three consecutive increases totaling 2.2 cents.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago but 13.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.271 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 80.5 cents since the start of the year.

The brief streak of increases followed a run of 59 decreases in 63 days totaling 75.8 cents.