Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against virus
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 3:40pm
ZEKE MILLER, MARILYNN MARCHIONE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.
Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now." Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautio...
