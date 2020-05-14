Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County to propose accelerated reopenings, stage 3 pilot program to Newsom

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 7:10pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will forward proposals to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office for an accelerated reopening of local businesses and a pilot program to test reopening some establishments shuttered until Stage 3 of California's reopening plan, it was announced today.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob said if Newsom approves letting the county reopen Stage 2 sectors - such as in-person dining and retail - ahead of schedule, some businesses could reopen as soon as this week.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposals at its Tuesday meeting, during which details o...



