Biden accuser's credentials, expert testimony under scrutiny

 
Last updated 5/27/2020 at 7:54pm



MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State prosecutors in California are investigating the credentials that Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of assaulting her in 1993, attested to in as many as 20 criminal trials, including an attempted murder case where her testimony was deemed "critical."

The Monterey County District Attorney's office said it never tried to verify the credentials on her resume before using her as a paid expert witness on domestic violence issues. Reade, who went by Alexandra Tara McCabe, made several claims on her resume an...



