NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

ARIJETA LAJKA, ALI SWENSON, AMANDA SEITZ and BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

CLAIM: Michigan sent absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of primaries and the general election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue secretary of state.

THE FACTS: Michigan mailed applications for ballots to voters, not the ballots themselves. President...