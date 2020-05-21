Trump threatens funds for states easing voting in pandemic
NICHOLAS RICCARDI and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. He backed away from that threat but stuck with his unsupported claim that widespread voting by mail promotes "a lot of illegality."
The president targeted Michigan with a false tweet on its voting plans and also went after Nevada in the latest - and the most confused - episode in his campaign against voting by mail. The Centers for...
