SD County reports 96 new coronavirus cases
Last updated 5/25/2020 at 7:06pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County has reported another 96 cases of
COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county's total to 6,797 cases
and 249 deaths as statewide stay-at-home orders begin to loosen.
The total number of cases requiring hospitalization is 1,244 and cases
requiring intensive care are 370, the County Health and Human Services
Agency reported. Of the 3,700 tests reported to the county Sunday, 96 were
positive new cases.
The 14-day rolling-average percentage of new positive cases among
county residents is 3.2%.
In the meantime, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidan...
