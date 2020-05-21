SD County reports 96 new coronavirus cases

Last updated 5/25/2020 at 7:06pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County has reported another 96 cases of

COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county's total to 6,797 cases

and 249 deaths as statewide stay-at-home orders begin to loosen.

The total number of cases requiring hospitalization is 1,244 and cases

requiring intensive care are 370, the County Health and Human Services

Agency reported. Of the 3,700 tests reported to the county Sunday, 96 were

positive new cases.

The 14-day rolling-average percentage of new positive cases among

county residents is 3.2%.

In the meantime, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidan...