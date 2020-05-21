Bonsall resident gives his view of COVID-19

I am delighted to read in the May 7, 2020, issue of Village News: Jeffrey Jones’ letter: “Dear Fallbrook, Keep doing what you’re doing,” and “San Diego County meets 4 of 5 criteria for reopening, extends stay-at-home order” by managing editor Kim Harris.

These are definite good reasons why beautiful, bountiful, breezy Bonsall, which was once called Mount Pleasant, really is such a delightful healthy place to live. We enjoy such wonderful immediate, adjoining neighbors such as Mr. and Mrs. Andy Vanderlaan and the entire Beyer family. That promotes excellent mental health which does affect physical health and produces contentment.

It is delightful to watch so many people enjoy the benefits of walking in or near the park including 86-year-old Korean War veteran Robert Larson who served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955.

The strong ocean breezes blows some air pollution away from us to the east. The absence of cigarette or cigar factories or breweries? Or only one, maybe? There could be considerable gardening activity. That is excellent form of exercise.

While the governor’s stay-at-home orders are not fun most of the time, I think they are practical until say around July 1. By then we will really know if the curve is flattening, or if deaths dropping, as we all hope.

The very healthiest entire counties in the entire state of California appears to me to be Modoc with no COVID-19 cases, Mariposa with one case in the last two weeks and the first and perhaps two or three other counties that have not been mentioned yet or that I have not read about.

I invite everyone to read article “When it arrived, they were ready” by Kevin Baxter in the Sunday, May 3, 2020, issue of the Los Angeles Times. Dr. Eric Sergienko developed a plan, told his colleagues and they accepted his good ideas. They deserve some praise and recognition.

Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to offer tangible benefits to those seven or eight counties that have the fewest deaths and confirmed cases. As far as other states go, West Virginia, New Mexico and South Dakota seem to be doing very well. How do we make a return to optimum physical and mental health appealing?

“Sugar is the sweetest enemy you will ever entertain,” Tom Kopko, God’s Physicians medical newsletter editor, said. He lived from 1934 to 2010. Sadly, he died suddenly of a congenital heart defect while driving home after a basketball game in Northern California. He was very creative.

John Hemphill