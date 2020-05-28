Violence-stricken US cities clean up, brace for more unrest

ASHRAF KHALIL, AARON MORRISON and MATT SEDENSKY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A country convulsed by violent protests picked up the pieces Monday and braced for more trouble amid a coast-to-coast outpouring of rage over police killings of black people. President Donald Trump demanded the nation's governors crack down harder on the lawlessness, telling them: "Most of you are weak."

After six straight days of unrest set off by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a new routine was developing: residents waking up to neighborhoods in shambles, shopkeepers sweeping up broken glass an...