Village News

Family of woman shot in face by police rubber bullets calls for 'swift justice'

 
Last updated 6/2/2020 at 1:42pm



LA MESA (CNS) - The family of a San Diego grandmother who reportedly was shot in the face by a law enforcement rubber bullet, suffering severe injuries, during a weekend police brutality protest in La Mesa plans today to call for the officer involved to be held responsible.

Relatives of 59-year-old Leslie Furcron will hold an early-afternoon news conference outside La Mesa police headquarters to demand ``swift and decisive action'' against the officer who fired the projectile, which struck her in the forehead.

A La Mesa Police Department representative was not immediately available fo...



