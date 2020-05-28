Family of woman shot in face by police rubber bullets calls for 'swift justice'

LA MESA (CNS) - The family of a San Diego grandmother who reportedly was shot in the face by a law enforcement rubber bullet, suffering severe injuries, during a weekend police brutality protest in La Mesa plans today to call for the officer involved to be held responsible.

Relatives of 59-year-old Leslie Furcron will hold an early-afternoon news conference outside La Mesa police headquarters to demand ``swift and decisive action'' against the officer who fired the projectile, which struck her in the forehead.

A La Mesa Police Department representative was not immediately available fo...