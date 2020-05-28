Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Partial restoration of Pacific Surfliner rail service slated

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:41pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning Monday, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train service sidelined by the COVID-19 crisis will be partially restored to Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo, rail officials announced today.

Next week's adjustments will be the first step to restoring full operation of the line, bringing back service along 100 miles of the 351-mile Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo coastal rail corridor, known as LOSSAN.

A temporarily reduced Pacific Surfliner schedule went into effect March 23 in response to shelter-in-place orders implemented by local municipalities and the s...



