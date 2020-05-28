Police arrest homicide suspect after he broke into Oceanside apartment

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man wanted for homicide in San Bernardino County was arrested in Oceanside on suspicion of attacking a 44-year-old woman outside her home, then breaking into a separate Oceanside apartment, police said today.

Dispatchers received reports of a burglary in progress shortly before 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Greenbrier Drive, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The resident told dispatchers he saw a man run from his apartment and responding officers spotted a man matching the description walk into a nearby Big Lots store, Bussey said.

The man, la...