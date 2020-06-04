Following Mattis: More in the GOP frown on Trump's tone

LAURIE KELLMAN and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's inability to unify the nation at a time of grave unrest is testing his uneasy alliance with mainstream Republicans, some emboldened by Gen. James Mattis' plea for a leader who lives up to the U.S. ideals of a more perfect union.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Thursday called the rebuke by Trump's first Pentagon chief "necessary and overdue."

"Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to...