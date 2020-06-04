Officials urge Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests

JAKE SEINER and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - With New York City poised to reopen after a more than two-month coronavirus shutdown, officials on Sunday lifted a curfew that was in place amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice. But they also urged that demonstrators be tested for COVID-19.

"Get a test. Get a test," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told people who have been participating in rallies and marches in memory of George Floyd.

He said the state would open 15 testing sites dedicated to protesters so they can get results quickly.

"I would act as if you wer...