Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd's death

AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TIM SULLIVAN

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors charged three more police officers Wednesday in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case, delivering a victory to protesters who have filled the streets from coast to coast to fight police brutality and racial injustice.

The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck and now must defend himself against an accusation of second-degree murder. The three other officers at t...