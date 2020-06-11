Kim Jong Un's sister threatens S. Korea with military action

KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened military action against South Korea as she bashed Seoul on Saturday over declining bilateral relations and its inability to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Describing South Korea as an "enemy," Kim Yo Jong repeated an earlier threat she had made by saying Seoul will soon witness the collapse of a "useless" inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

Kim, who is first vice department director of the ruling Workers...