Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

American flags wave as San Diego boat parade honors Trump

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/14/2020 at 9:08am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of people lined San Diego Bay today to watch a "Trump Boat Parade'' as hundreds of boats traveled through the waters from Point Loma to Coronado.

Parade participants carried posters and waved U.S. flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-lection bid and to celebrate the president's 74th birthday Sunday.

The parade was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad, which manufactures spearguns used in fishing.

At one point, a group of planes flew in formation over the parade. At another point, a plane flew over the boats carrying a banner that read "DUMP TRUMP #BUNKERBOY.''

Garcia, in an appearance on local TV Saturday morning, said the parade was not meant to divide people, rather he wanted all of San Diego to unite and support the United States of America.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019