Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

`I'm just here to do my job,' imperiled prosecutor says

 
Last updated 6/20/2020 at 10:43am



MICHAEL BALSAMO and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The powerful U.S. attorney in Manhattan who has been overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump's allies showed up at his office to work Saturday, defying the attorney general who abruptly acted hours earlier to oust the prosecutor. "I'm just here to do my job," Geoffrey S. Berman told reporters.

The administration's push to cast aside Berman has set up an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation's top districts, which has tried major mob and terror...



