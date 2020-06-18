Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, in Washington. AP photo/Evan Vucci photo

Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller

The Associated Press

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday, June 16, that would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

In Rose Garden remarks, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while criticizi...