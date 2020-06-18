Another 302 COVID-19 cases raise county total to more than 11,000 cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials Monday reported 302 new COVID-19 infections, raising the cumulative total to 11,096 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 338.

The 302 new cases represent the second-largest increase since the pandemic began and 5% of the 5,831 tests reported Monday. The largest increase in cases yet came on Sunday, when 310 tests, or 7% of that day's tests, were reported as positive.

The numbers are concerning to public health officials, who had praised San Diego County for avoiding the brunt of the pandemic's ill effects so far.

``T...