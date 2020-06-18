Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 7:03pm



May 25

E. Mission Rd @ N. Brandon Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

May 25

500 block Teran Dr Domestic violence incident

May 31

200 block Via Oro Verde Arrest: Domestic battery

1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Assault with a deadly weapon

June 1

100 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

5200 block Fifth St Vandalism

3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary

200 block Pico Ave Vandalism

300 block Old Stage Ct Residential burglary

Interstate 15 @ Gopher Canyon Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

June 2

600 bl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2020 20:57