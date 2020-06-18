SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 7:03pm
May 25
E. Mission Rd @ N. Brandon Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
May 25
500 block Teran Dr Domestic violence incident
May 31
200 block Via Oro Verde Arrest: Domestic battery
1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Assault with a deadly weapon
June 1
100 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
5200 block Fifth St Vandalism
3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary
200 block Pico Ave Vandalism
300 block Old Stage Ct Residential burglary
Interstate 15 @ Gopher Canyon Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
June 2
600 bl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)