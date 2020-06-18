Supervisor Fletcher proposes racial justice and police realignment policies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher joined local Black leaders Friday to announce a three-pronged ``Racial Justice and Law Enforcement Realignment Policy Package'' which the Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday.

The three policies in the package involve strengthening the Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board's authority and independence, opening an Office of Equity and Racial Justice for San Diego County and launching Mobile Crisis Response Teams that uses clinicians instead of law enforcement for mental health and homeless services.

