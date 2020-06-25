Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

 
Last updated 6/27/2020 at 12:39pm

JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic - a week before the Texas governor ordered all bars to follow suit amid a surge in infections.

Co-owner Michael Neff - questioning what he saw as a rush to reopen by the state and wondering if his industry was making things worse as some bars flouted rules on occupancy limits - said he felt he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff...



