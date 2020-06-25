Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end mug shots release

 
Last updated 7/1/2020 at 10:33am



OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop releasing the mug shots of people who have been arrested unless they pose a threat to the public, as part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes, the city's police chief announced Wednesday.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy, which goes into effect immediately, means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

Booking photos are taken when someone is arrested. They are often made public whether or...



