FRHD, North County Fire partner for COVID-19 testing in Fallbrook

Mireya Banuelos, community health coordinator for FRHD, takes information from a resident participating in the drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the district's Wellness Center on East Mission Road.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District, North County Fire Protection District and other agencies are partnering to offer drive-up coronavirus testing in Fallbrook on three separate days over the next month-and-a-half.

The health and fire districts, along with Cal Fire San Diego and in cooperation with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, already set up a drive-thru testing site at FRHD's (under development) Community Health & Wellness Center property, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook, Monday, June 15, when approximately 120 individuals were tested.

The drive-thru test...