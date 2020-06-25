Re: 'A call for Americans to get a backbone and stand up' [Village News, Wilson Letter, 6/18/20]

Why is it that we can't have a debate of issues without the personal attacks? Because that is who you are and what the left does. There is no tolerance of anything outside their point of view. I try to speak in generalities with issues the left has but am always personally named in their rebuttal letters. Again, read Saul Alinsky’s, “Handbook for Radicals,” it’s their bible.

Read The Washington Post’s Jan. 20, 2017, Inauguration Day article titled “The Campaign to Impeach Trump Has Begun.”

Your multimillion-dollar waste of time and money is nothing but an embarrassment to our great nation. You are a hateful bunch, and you hate America. You hate everything we stand for, and you’re trying to remake this country into a socialist dictatorship. Some of you have no place for God or country in your beliefs as I never hear you speak of either or any great thing this nation has ever done.

People are hip to the fake biased news that is in bed with you. President Donald Trump was elected because people were tired of high unemployment, no gross domestic product increases, apologies around the world, kowtowing to dictator regimes who treat their dogs better than their woman. But you will abort your baby but not a puppy.

I can go on for days with your stifling anti-America diatribe, regulations and taxes but why? We've already set America on an economical path to prosperity for the last 3 1/2 years, and it will rebound as soon as the Socialist and Communist left stops using the pandemic as a tool to take Trump down. They are already working on an impeachment sequel.

There are more people like me who are the silent majority, and we will reelect Trump.

Hey, you might want to read Mr. Mason Weaver’s letter. If you have to show you aren’t racist, you probably are, Karen.

Diana Miller