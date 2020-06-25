Families file suit against San Diego County Fair operators for EColi outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven families who say they were affected by last year's E. coli outbreak linked to the San Diego County Fair, including one whose 2-year-old son died as a result, filed a lawsuit Friday against the fair's operators.

The suit alleges the 22nd District Agricultural Association was negligent in the operation of its petting zoo and other animal exhibits featured at the 2019 County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Jedediah Cabezuela died as a result of E. coli poisoning connected with the fair's animal exhibits, according to the lawsuit.

The fair, which ran from May 3...