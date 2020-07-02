Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday blasted NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and wrongly accused the sport's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, of perpetrating "a hoax" involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage.

Exploiting racial tensions, Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the rope in a garage stall they had been assigned to. Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate...